News
Guthrie Police To Host 'Cops On Doughnut Shops' Special Olympics Benefit
Sunday, April 21st 2019, 9:10 AM CDT
Updated:
The Guthrie Police Department will be hosting the 3rd annual "Cops on Doughnut Shops" to benefit Special Olympics Oklahoma.
This year's event is scheduled for May 4th at Missy’s Donuts in Guthrie. The event brings law enforcement personnel from Logan County and Oklahoma City together to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics.
Officers bring patrol vehicles and special equipment to put on display while the officers can be found on top of the doughnut shop.
Guthrie Police Department says that businesses from around Guthrie and Oklahoma City will be sponsoring the event by donating money to Special Olympics and items to be raffled off. In 2018 law enforcement agencies managed to raise $3000 dollars during the event.