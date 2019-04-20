Bikers Participate In 12th Annual ‘Ride To Remember’
OKLAHOMA CITY - It’s been 24 years since 168 lives were lost in the bombing at the Murrah Building in downtown Oklahoma City.
We will always continue to remember that day.
And today, a group of motorcycle riders honored the hard work and sacrifice of the first responders.
They gathered from all over to raise money, and to pay respects to the lives lost, and to the men and women who ran toward the danger on April 19, 1995.
“I can remember that day very well. And it still kind of brings tears to my eyes. So we need to remember, and then we also need to support our first responders. And that's what this is all about,” Ride To Remember planning committee member, Misty Swartz said.
Ride to Remember is a fundraiser on wheels, that has quickly become a tradition for many bikers across the country.
They are still calculating the amount raised from this year’s event, but all proceeds go to the Emergency Responders Assistance Program (ERAP), the Fallen Firefighters Memorial, and the Law Enforcement Memorial.
“Twenty-four years ago, there was a horrific tragedy that happened. That took 168 lives that day. And you know there are still first responders that are dealing with it,” President of the Downed Bikers Association OKC Chapter, Derick Holman said.
It was a $25 fee per motorcycle, and $1 additional for a passenger.
Their hope, along with raising the most money possible, is to also break the Guinness World Record for the most participants in a benefit motorcycle ride.
“I was kind of surprised at the turnout this morning. And I think we're going to have a pretty good shot,” David Dunn, Organizer of Ride To Remember, said.
Today, bikers drove by three different memorials in Oklahoma City.
And many say that as they pass by the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum each year, it brings about an overwhelming sense of humility.
“I get chills, you know there's nothing that can explain it unless you are on the ride,” Swartz said.
The 13th Annual Ride to Remember is already being worked on. If you’d like to get involved, click here.