Soldier Surprises His Brother, OKC Dodgers Pitcher
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Dodgers Relief Pitcher Stetson Allie can throw the ball 100 miles per hour. But Friday, his older brother Chief Warrant Officer Two Logan Allie threw him.
The Dodgers asked Stetson to play catcher for whoever was throwing out the “first pitch”. What he didn’t know was his big brother, Logan, who he hadn’t seen for several months due to him being deployed to Afghanistan, would be throwing the ball.
“I mean, it’s a great feeling. I haven’t seen him in forever. He just got back from deployment. Words can’t describe it. It was a special moment,” said Stetson.
Logan flies Black Hawk helicopters for the Army. His next deployment is in Germany in July.