Woman, Child Dead After OKC Police Pursuit Ends In Crash
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police continue to investigate after a short pursuit turned fatal in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the OCPD, around 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, officers were trying to perform a traffic stop on a pick-up truck that was reported stolen.
Officers said the truck took off at Southwest 40th Street and Villa Avenue, and about 20 seconds later, it crashed into an SUV at Southwest 44th Street and Villa Avenue, when it ran a stop sign.
Officers said they barely had time to radio-in to dispatch that they were in pursuit.
A woman and man were pulled from the truck, and were transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to EMSA.
Officers said there were three people in the SUV, including a woman and child who were both pronounced dead at the scene. There’s little information available on the third person in the SUV.
“I had heard the crash. I was getting ready to fix dinner. I came out and saw the truck, and it was backing up, smoking a little bit,” said Billy England, who lives up the street.
Officers said they found guns and methamphetamine inside the suspect’s truck.
Stay with News 9 for updates.