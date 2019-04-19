Governor Stitt, Family Tour OKC National Memorial Museum For First Time
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahomans came together on Friday to remember the 168 lives taken and changed forever on April 19, 1995. A beautiful remembrance ceremony was held on the grounds of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.
Oklahoma's Governor Kevin Stitt spoke at the ceremony for the first time as the state’s leader. He said the anniversary ceremony is a tradition he plans to continue. The governor shared the experience with his family by also touring the memorial museum for the first time after the ceremony.
“Everybody remembers where they were in 1995,” said Gov. Stitt. “I was a senior at Oklahoma State.”
Justice Steven Taylor and memorial officials led the first family through the building, explaining each exhibit.
“This is the 168 people,” said Justice Steven Taylor. Memorial Chairman. “Their family picked out something meaningful to them.”
Even the generation born before the bombing walked away learning something about Oklahoma City's history.
“It’s so important for us to teach these lessons to our young people,” said Stitt. “So we don’t forget.”
Gov. Stitt said the museum experience was humbling and is a reflection of the Oklahoma standard. His wife Sarah shared her thoughts after leaving the museum.
“It’s a somber, sobering memory,” said Sarah Stitt, Oklahoma’s First Lady. “But it also is encouraging because we’ve risen from that and we’ve become stronger, so it’s a heavy thought but it’s a hopeful thought.”
Stitt said after the tour, he will now return to training for the OKC Memorial Marathon which will be held next weekend.