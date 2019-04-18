Northwest Oklahoma Tornadoes Were EF1, May Be Year's First
The National Weather Service says two tornadoes that struck northwest Oklahoma are each rated EF1 with wind speeds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) and may be the first confirmed tornadoes of the year in the state.
Weather service meteorologist Doug Speheger in Norman said both tornadoes occurred Wednesday near Shattuck, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain says two homes were damaged by the tornadoes, but no injuries are reported.
Speheger said the weather service is still investigating whether tornadoes occurred during storms earlier in April that produced high winds in various parts of Oklahoma.
The last tornadoes confirmed by the weather service in Oklahoma struck Nov. 30 in the eastern part of the state.