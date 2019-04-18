2 Detained After Police Chase In NE OKC
Two people have been detained after a police chase in the northeast Oklahoma City metro area.
Oklahoma County deputies were chasing a pickup when the pickup drove to a heavily wooded area.
The female passenger and the suspect vehicle were picked up first near NE 63rd Street and Coltrane.
The driver, who was identified as Randall Templett, has several warrants out against him in Pottawatomie and Garvin counties, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Department reported.
Oklahoma County deputies and Oklahoma City police officers found 36-year-old Templett near a home in the heavily wooded area.
Both were taken into custody without incident.
The Oklahoma County warrant team deputies were trying to arrest Templett for the other warrants when the pursuit started.
The passenger has not been identified.
