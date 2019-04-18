Special Counsel Examined 10 Episodes Pertaining To President Trump, AG Barr Said Ahead Of Release Of Redacted Report
Attorney General William Barr says he will give Congress a redacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative report at 11 a.m. EDT.
He told reporters at the Justice Department that he would transmit to Congress copies of the public version of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 election and President Donald Trump's campaign.
Barr said special counsel Robert Mueller's report recounts 10 episodes involving President Donald Trump that were investigated as potential acts of criminal obstruction of justice.
Barr says Mueller did not reach a "prosecutorial judgment" and that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the evidence was not sufficient to establish the president committed an offense.
Lawyers for President Donald Trump reviewed the final redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report before its public release.
That's according to Attorney General William Barr, who said in Thursday's press conference that Trump's personal attorneys requested and were granted access to the report "earlier this week."
Barr said Trump's lawyers "were not permitted to make, and did not request, any redactions."
Barr said Trump did not exert executive privilege over any information included in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
He said the White House counsel reviewed a redacted version of the report before Trump decided not to invoke executive privilege.
Barr said "no material has been redacted based on executive privilege."
Democrats complained that Barr's news conference was an effort to influence reaction to the report ahead of its release.
The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is asking special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before his panel as soon as possible about his report on the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Chairman Jerrold Nadler released a three-sentence letter to Mueller requesting his appearance, minutes after Attorney General William Barr ended a news conference in which he described the special counsel's report. The New York Democrat tweeted that Congress and the public need to hear directly from Mueller to "better understand his findings."
Nadler wrote in his letter that he wants Mueller to testify by May 23 and asked for his "prompt attention" to the request.
Barr said at his news conference that he did not object to Mueller testifying.
Trump blasted the investigation into Russian election meddling as "The Greatest Political Hoax of all time!" hours before the long-awaited released of special counsel Robert Mueller's report Thursday.
Trump's first tweet of the day blasted investigators.
Trump tweeted, "Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats," although there is no evidence of that. Trump frequently calls the probe into contacts between his 2016 campaign and Russia a "witch hunt."
A redacted version of the nearly 400-page report will be delivered to Congress on CDs at 11 a.m. EDT and then be posted for the public on the special counsel's website.