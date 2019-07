This week on Episode 39 of Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions, Aaron Brilbeck talks with Pottawatomie and Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb and Sen. Ron Sharp (R-Shawnee) about making hate crimes a felony instead of a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.



This month, two white men were charged with beating two black men near a Shawnee bar. The attackers could be heard shouting racial slurs in a security video of the incident.