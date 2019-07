The body of a suspected stowaway who fell to his death from a Kenya Airways plane landed next to a man sunbathing in his garden in south-west London, a neighbour said. Police believe the victim fell into the property in Clapham from the landing gear compartment of a plane heading to Heathrow Airport. A neighbour told the Press Association news agency that he heard a "whomp" when the body hit the ground on Sunday afternoon, and went upstairs to look out of a window.