An Oklahoma teenager is headed to Washington D.C. this week to have her voice heard. She’s among 165 students with Type 1 diabetes, who will talk with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, to advocate for special diabetes programs. The Oklahoma Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research selected 13-year-old Lundyn Cox of Yukon to testify before Congress about the need for research funding dollars. Cox was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 6 years old.