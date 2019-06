An American girl scaled "The Nose" of El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park last week. Ten-year-old Selah Schneiter climbed the big boulder mountain with her father Mike Schneiter, and his good friend Mark Regier. In videos filmed by Mike, Saleh can be seen hanging by the rope confidently, swinging, pulling herself up and changing gear and line mid-way. She shed tears of joy after reaching the top saying "I just can't believe I just did that."