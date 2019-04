One woman is dead and another critically injured after a possible ax attack around 1:30 a.m. at the Bushwick Houses on Flushing Avenue. Police say a woman in her 20s was repeatedly stabbed in the head and body. Police sources say her fingers were severed, and a bloody ax was recovered from the trash compactor. Another 21-year-old woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.