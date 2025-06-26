Alex Caruso serves up smiles at Cane’s

Fresh off the NBA championship win, Thunder guard Alex Caruso serves up food and fun at Cane's on NW 63rd and May.

By: Mike Glover

We watched Alex Caruso dunk his way to an NBA championship, and so with the season over today he’s trying his hand at dunking chicken.

There is definitely Thundermania in Oklahoma right now. So, when hundreds of fans got word that Alex Caruso would be at Cane’s on NW 63rd and May, they showed up with their headbands on.

“I got here at eleven thirty last night,” said Thunder fan Logan Murrie.

So as the Thunder star sat down at the chicken finger favorite, it was first things first, his go-to meal at Cane’s.

“Normally, the Caniac combo if I’m like normal hunger, no coleslaw extra toast one extra sauce,” said Alex Caruso.

While waiting for his food, Alex admits he’s still overwhelmed by the fan support at the parade.

“It was so loud, like I didn’t know how loud it was going to be because we were outside and there’s no acoustics to trap the noise, but it felt loud, and it was a lot of fun and a lot of great energy,” said Caruso.

With the extended season over, the plan is to enjoy some much-deserved downtime.

“You know it’s the off season now, lay low, get some sleep and relax,” said Caruso.

But before the downtime, it was time to get game day ready and try out for the Cane’s team. His first job, fountain drinks.

“Yeah, I think I’ve got this,” said Caruso.

After killing it in the kitchen, it was time to put him customer service skills to the test at the register.

Customers in the drive-through got the surprise of their life, when the Thunder took their orders.

“This is Alex Caruso excited to serve you. What can I get you today? Two-box combos. One extra slaw, no toast, ok got you,” said Caruso.

Fans were really excited to see Alex today and he did a pretty good job dunking the chicken, but we look forward to him dunking to ball next season.