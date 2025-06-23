Thunder fans rush to Paycom Center for Championship gear

After the historic Thunder win for the NBA championship fans rush to The Thunder shop at the Paycom Center to get Thunder gear ahead of Tuesday's parade.

By: Mike Glover

After Sunday night’s win, fans are flocking to the Thunder store at the Paycom Center to get the hottest items in the city, maybe even in the country.

“I got a championship shirt, a little basketball to throw around, and a license plate, so when I drive back to Ohio, and go through Indianapolis, they can see it,” said Thunder fan Rob Dale.

Thunder fans are lining up to get their championship gear.

“I’m getting everything and anything, brother, I’m glad to be here, glad to be a part of this,” said Thunder fan Royce Kunjappy.

While championship merchandise is available all over the city, many Thunder fans are making their way to the Paycom Center.

“Yeah, we didn’t want to wait around, you have to get it today,” said Dale.

“You’ve got to do it today, you have to be prepared for the parade tomorrow, right. I’ve got six of them here, so, all the guys that I work with, we are all going to look alike, we’re going to be a team,” said Thunder fan Kevin Kese.

The store still has lots of championship gear, but the in-demand items are the shirts and hats that the players wore after the game.

“Championship shirts, they were out of the hats, but we’ll get that next,” said Thunder fan Michael Crawford.

Although some items are sold out around the city, after the big win, it’s hard for fans to be disappointed with anything Thunder. Items can also be ordered online through the Thunder shop at www.nbathundershop.com