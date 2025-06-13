NFL legend Gerald McCoy hosting free youth football camp in Oklahoma City

NFL legend and analyst Gerald McCoy is hosting a free youth football camp in Oklahoma City on Saturday, offering drills, lunch, and giveaways through his Patricia Diane Foundation.

By: Anna Denison

NFL Network host and former All-Pro defensive lineman Gerald McCoy is returning to his hometown to give back to young athletes.

On Saturday, June 14, McCoy will host a free football camp for students ages 8 to 18 at Energy FC Field at Taft Stadium in Oklahoma City. The event, organized through his Patricia Diane Foundation, will run from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration starting at 8 a.m.

Campers will learn football fundamentals and participate in NFL-style drills led by McCoy and a group of veteran players. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, lunch, and a goodie bag, with food trucks and the stadium concession stand also available.

Although the camp is currently sold out, walk-up registration will be accepted on-site, with giveaways available while supplies last.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, played the bulk of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before stints with the Panthers, Cowboys, and Raiders.

Since retiring in 2023, he has joined the NFL Network as an analyst and remains active in his community through his foundation, which is named in honor of his late mother.