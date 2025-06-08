Man dies after alleged assault at Midtown Oklahoma City restaurant

A man died after allegedly assaulting a restaurant employee in Midtown Oklahoma City and experiencing a medical emergency, police say.

By: Graham Dowers

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after an alleged assault at a Midtown restaurant ended in a medical emergency late Saturday night, according to Oklahoma City police.

Officers say the incident occurred near Northwest 10th Street and Harvey Avenue, where witnesses reported that a homeless man entered the restaurant and allegedly assaulted an employee.

Police say the suspect experienced a medical emergency during the incident. Officers say they administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, before the man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

The condition of the restaurant employee who was reportedly assaulted is unknown at this time.

Oklahoma City police say the investigation is ongoing