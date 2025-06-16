What Caught My Eye: Alaska heat advisory
The first-ever heat advisory issued in the state of Alaska, a 65th wedding anniversary at Silver Dollar City and a graduation commencement featuring Steve Carell are catching the News 9 team's eyes.
Monday, June 16th 2025, 9:05 am
By:
Christian Hans
OKLAHOMA CITY -
See what's catching the News 9 team's eyes on June 16, 2025.
