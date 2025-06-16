What Caught My Eye: Alaska heat advisory

The first-ever heat advisory issued in the state of Alaska, a 65th wedding anniversary at Silver Dollar City and a graduation commencement featuring Steve Carell are catching the News 9 team's eyes.

Monday, June 16th 2025, 9:05 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

See what's catching the News 9 team's eyes on June 16, 2025.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 16th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 13th, 2025

June 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025