Devon Sportslab combines sports and science in their new clinic

Devon Energy, in collaboration with top Oklahoma universities, introduces Sportslab for kids to explore STEM through sports. Next event on June 9 at OSU's campus.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

In today's Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, we welcome Devon Energy as they offer their Devon Sportslab clinic for kids to learn about science through the passion of sports.

The clinic is a gateway for kids to understand more about science, technology, engineering and math(STEM) through the lens of organized sports.

Through a partnership with the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa, the clinic has been designed to engage kids with some of the top athletes in the state.

Devon Energy Spokesperson Catherine Oster explains how the clinic is perfect for kids at many age ranges and no real experience is needed to participate.

"They love the sports, they love the athletes, and then they come on in," Oster said. "We have a fantastic partner in Engage Learning who bring innovative education to the sports lab."

Logan Crosslin with Engage learning explains how it doesn't matter what skill level or age kids have to be at to participate and enjoy the clinic.

"We are for all types, from beginners to those who are well experienced in sports as well," he said. "The age-range for this event would be 8 to 13."

The next community event will be held June 9 at OSU's campus, which will feature baseball and softball.

Make sure and head to the Devon Sportslab official website for all the details.



