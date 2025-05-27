Unexpected heart failure leads to life-saving technology for Minnesota Grandmother

A Minnesota grandmother’s unexpected heart failure diagnosis turned her life upside down, until a wireless monitoring device gave her the freedom to live fully again.

Tuesday, May 27th 2025, 5:01 pm

By: News 9


MINNESOTA -

A Minnesota grandmother was the picture of health until a surprising diagnosis changed everything. Nancy Rajanen had been healthy her entire life, until heart failure sidelined her, but now, technology has given her a second chance.

Rajanen is an art aficionado; during her travels with her husband, Greg, she collects pieces from each country they visit. The international décor reminds her to live life to the fullest.

More than a decade ago, the world traveler began experiencing shortness of breath.

"It was such a surprise," Rajanen said.

At first, she thought it was asthma, but it turned out to be heart failure.

"I don't smoke, I'm not overweight, I don't have diabetes ... I exercise, I eat well, so it was like, how can that be?" she said.

“Nancy's case originally was that we referred her to the University for a possible heart transplant, because her heart was that weak,” said Dr. Eric Ernst, a cardiologist with M Health Fairview.

It never came to that. Although her symptoms were managed with medication, they remained unpredictable.

"What we do sometimes in that situation is we implant a device called a CardioMEMS device," Ernst said.

The remote monitoring device helps doctors manage Rajanen’s heart failure. Once a week, she lies on a special pillow that allows her care team to track her heart health.

"That little sensor inside the chest communicates wirelessly with the sensor that's implanted in a pillow," Ernst said.

The pillow then sends her scans directly to her care team, enabling real-time medication adjustments.

"The fact that I'm able to live a full life remotely, anywhere that I want to, and know that I still have that protection of somebody keeping an eye on my heart, for me, that's kind of life changing," Rajanen said.
