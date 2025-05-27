5 Takeaways from Game 4 Thunder win, one away from NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, as OKC bounced back from a blowout loss to edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder looked like a veteran team on Tuesday night, delivering a composed and resilient Game 5 performance to take control of their Western Conference Finals matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

1. Mental Resilience When It Mattered Most

Coming off a stinging loss, the team didn’t flinch. There was no panic, no overreaction...just Thunder basketball. Play the possession in front of you. That mindset kept them composed in a chaotic environment and allowed them to take control late, rather than letting the pressure dictate their play. That was a professional way to close out a game. Smooth and under control. Shai relished the role of “villain on the road,” saying it's “super fun” to quiet hostile crowds.





2. Composure Beyond Their Years

You wouldn’t know this was one of the youngest rosters in the league by watching how they handled Game 5. There was a clear maturity in how they approached the moment from staying emotionally neutral between games to executing in high-stress situations. The way they managed both the physicality of the matchup and the mental swings of playoff basketball was a testament to their growth. The first half alone was a slugfest and OKC jabbed and punched their way through it.

3. OKC’s Core Trio Took Over

The Thunder’s “big three” combined for 95 points, and both Shai and Mark made it clear this trio is just scratching the surface. Shai said it's "scary" how young they still are and how much room they have to grow. Coach Daigneault said he “learned nothing” from the win because the group’s resilience is already a given. Chet influences both ends of the floor without requiring the offense to revolve around him.





4. Finding Ways to Win

After struggling early on the road with just 28% shooting from beyond the arc, the Thunder significantly improved, hitting 16 of 37 three-pointers. This uptick in shooting put real pressure on the Wolves’ defense. Eliteteams find ways to win even when the stats are against them in several categories. The Thunder went to another level by overcoming the following.

5. Defensive Game Plan

The coaching staff limiting Minnesota’s top offensive threats, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, through physical, on-ball pressure and forcing difficult shots. Early defensive intensity set the tone. Anthony Edwards scored 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting (1-of-7 from three) with 4 rebounds and 6 assists, while Julius Randle struggled, scoring 5 points on 1-of-7 shooting. Minnesota’s bench outscored OKC’s 64-27 but committed 21 turnovers, leading to 22 Thunder points. Edwards and Randle combined for just 21 points on 6-of-20 shooting and 1-of-10 from deep.