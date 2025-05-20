Knox Studios and Griffin Media present “The Storms that Shape Us." Moore, Oklahoma, has fallen victim to some of the toughest modes of severe weather, but is home to some of the most resilient people. This special will take you on a journey to hear from the people who came together during such a tragic time.

By: News 9

-

Knox Studios and Griffin Media present “The Storms that Shape Us."

Moore, Oklahoma, has fallen victim to some of the toughest modes of severe weather, but is home to some of the most resilient people. This special will take you on a journey to hear from the people who came together during such a tragic time.

“Knox Studios is proud to partner with Griffin Media to honor the stories of courage and community spirit that arose from the tragedy on May 20th, 2013,” Chief Brand Officer Katie McQueen said.

Join us as we look back at this story of destruction, survival and hope, and will hear from those whose lives were changed forever by the May 20th EF5 tornado.

"Moore has been the target of two of the most violent storms to hit our country over the last 25 years," Griffin Media President Wade Deaver said. "Oklahomans are resilient and there for each other in times of tragedy. We thought it was important to tell these stories of hope and survival in the midst of so much devastation.”