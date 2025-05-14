What to eat (and avoid) when you're sick

Experts say that skipping meals when you're sick can make symptoms worse. Here's what health officials say you should and should not eat while on the road to recovery.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Skipping meals might seem like the natural choice when you're feeling under the weather because of nausea, but experts say that it could make symptoms worse.

Experts recommend the B.R.A.T. diet for nausea and upset stomachs, which consists of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. Bland foods are easy to digest and gentle on the stomach.

For colds and the flu, staying hydrated and choosing nutrient-dense options like soups, fruits, or vegetables can speed up recovery.

Foods to avoid when sick include high-fat items, alcohol, and caffeine. Experts say that all of these can irritate your system or weaken your immune response.

Experts also say that sick individuals should opt for hydration-friendly options like water, coconut water, and electrolyte drinks give your body the nutrients needed to strengthen its immune response.



