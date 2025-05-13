5 Takeaways: Thunder vs. Nuggets pre-game news conference ahead of Game 5

With the series tied 2-2, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home to face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 tonight. Here are 5 takeaways from the pre-game press conference.

By: Destini Pittman

1. Denver's Defense Is Unpredictable, But Not Unfamiliar

Through four games, Daigneault said the Nuggets have deployed a wide range of defensive tactics — from multiple zone looks to switching and adjusting Nikola Jokić’s position on screens.

"They've thrown three different zones out again... they've had Jokic back, Jokic up to the level of the screen. They've just shown a lot of different looks," Daigneault said.

But he said the Thunder have seen most of these schemes before and are learning to adapt possession by possession.

2. Cason Wallace’s Growth Reflects Thunder’s Development Model

Rookie guard Cason Wallace has been tasked with major defensive assignments, including guarding Jamal Murray. Daigneault credited Wallace’s progression to both his natural ability and his exposure to elite teammates.

“He started our first preseason game as a rookie, he was playing 20 minutes a game on a high-level team... being around Dort and Caruso has really helped him.”

Daigneault said Wallace is now learning the “tricks” of the NBA through experience, not just relying on raw talent.

3. Thunder Bigs Have Stepped Up Against Jokić

A year after struggling in the paint during the playoffs, the Thunder have upgraded their frontcourt. The additions of Isaiah Hartenstein and the development of Jaylin Williams have made a clear impact.

“They’ve been unbelievable on both ends of the floor... We’ve been able to take steps forward without any steps backward with him and Caruso,” Daigneault said.

Nuggets interim coach David Adelman:

4. Defensive variety is by design and by necessity

David Adelman emphasized that the Nuggets' shifting defensive schemes, from various zone coverages to mixing pick-and-roll tactics, aren't just tactical creativity, they’re survival. Against high-level playoff offenses like Oklahoma City’s, adaptability is key. Adelman, who has a background in defense, said the team has intentionally thrown different looks at Thunder stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams to disrupt their rhythm. While he warned against abandoning the team’s base identity, he said these shifts help manage pace and keep Denver competitive, especially on the road.

5. Trusting veterans and simplifying adjustments

With a veteran core that includes Nikola Jokić, Adelman is leaning into player-led communication and leadership. He welcomes input from stars in the huddle and says open dialogue is vital, especially during long timeouts and quick turnarounds between games. Adelman noted the mental toll of the playoffs and said part of the coaching challenge is filtering how much tactical information to give players between games.