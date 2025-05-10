Thunder v. Nuggets: 5 takeaways from pre-game press conference

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman speak to the media ahead of Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals.

By: Destini Pittman

With the series tied at 1–1, both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are approaching Game 3 with a renewed focus on discipline, defensive pressure, and how to manage playoff intensity on and off the court.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault:

Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault addressed growing scrutiny around playoff officiating but stressed the Thunder must stay locked in on their own execution.

"We trust that they're [referees] going to go out there and call the game fairly and consistently. If we don't feel like that's the case, we'll have something to say about it," Daigneault said.

1. Staying out of foul trouble key to strategy

Daigneault stressed the importance of adjusting to how the game is called rather than trying to predict it.

"We don't want to be in foul trouble," he said. " We don't want to be in the bonus. So, understanding that, is important."

2. Lu Dort’s defense sets tone

Daigneault praised Lu Dort’s Game 2 performance on Jamal Murray, calling his point-of-attack defense “critical.”

"You're not going to like shut those guys down with the volume that they're coming at you with and how talented they are. But if you can just defeat one more screen, you know, not let them gain an advantage ... That stuff adds up over the course of 48 minutes," he said.

3. Regular season preparation is paying off

Daigneault said the Thunder’s exposure to a variety of defensive looks throughout the regular season has been beneficial.

" Last year's postseason, some of the schemes we saw were schemes we saw in the regular season," said Daigneault. " We had an understanding of those, the trade-offs, the way we want to attack them. The strengths, weaknesses, all that."

Nuggets interim coach David Adelman:





4. Responding to physicality with composure

Adelman said his players are prepared to bring the fight early after being outmatched in Game 2.

"Today there was a hyper focus to what we're about to go do," he said.

5. Home court no longer a guarantee

Asked why home teams have struggled across the league, Adelman cited the rise of the three-point shot and a shift in player mentality.

"It's the great equalizer right now in our game. I also think that's why you see more blowouts in the playoffs, because there's teams that you can get hot and make 20, 22 threes."

