How Arcadia Lake is dealing with flooding and closures

By: News 9

High water and flooding are issues Oklahoma has become familiar with recently. On Friday, Arcadia Lake was nearly eight and a half feet above normal water levels.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been releasing water to help the lake conserve storage. The reservoir was releasing 950 cubic feet per second on Friday. Park Ranger Ashley Ayers said the top of the dam is 1054.0 ft, and on Friday, the water elevation was sitting at 1014.4 ft.

Park officials said that although most activities at the lake were not affected, multiple roads, campsites and park areas have been closed due to high water levels.

About four roads were closed due to high water, and as of Friday morning, only one remains closed, along with one of the camping sites.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager for the City of Edmond, Bill Begley, said any roads that were affected by high water will hopefully be cleared out by the weekend.

He said the Park Manager and maintenance crews have been out assessing the damage to determine what can be opened up.

"We have been looking at this actually since the first set of high water in the first set of rain, so there has been some sporadic on-and-off closures," said Begley. "No full closures of the park, just essentially low spots on roadways and just some low spots in some campgrounds."

Begley said the docks will be closed through the weekend, but a vast majority of the lake is up and running. He also said that any boaters going out this weekend to watch out for debris in the lake.

For any questions on what is open at Arcadia Lake, you can call (405) 216-7470.