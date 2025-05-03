Former Tulsa fire captain accused in another Oklahoma bank robbery attempt

A former Tulsa fire captain with a criminal past is back in legal trouble after federal investigators say he attempted to rob a bank in Choctaw last month.

By: Graham Dowers

According to federal authorities, Jerry Brown, who previously served as a fire captain in Tulsa, walked into a bank, placed a duffel bag on the counter, and instructed a bank clerk to empty the vault. Investigators say a security officer pulled a gun, prompting Brown to run away.

Brown was released from prison just last October after serving time for two previous bank robbery convictions.

