Laced With Love: New Shoes and Big Smiles at Council Grove Elementary

National nonprofit brings close to 400 pairs of shoes for students at Council Grove Elementary School

By: Mike Glover

-

It’s a partnership to help kids in underserved communities. And today they brought shoes, almost 400 pairs of shoes. Sized up and ready for the kids here at Council Grove elementary school.

“Operation Warm is a national nonprofit. We provide brand new coats and shoes for children across the US and Canada,” said Jean Burnett with Operation Warm.

The partnership with Thomas Brands and Operation Warm, together, the teams have taken over fifteen thousand pairs of shoes to schools like Council Grove Elementary.

“The kids are so excited, many of them, you know they need help with everyday resources,” said Stacie Fryer, Council Grove Principle.

Just as big as the new shoes, socks, and snacks is the first class one on one service from the dozens of volunteers.

“They were super excited, I went into some of the classes and talked to them and they couldn’t wait for today,” said School social worker, Lilian Casillas.

“Seeing the high fives, seeing the children show us how fast they can run,” said Burnett.

The students even planned a little surprise of their own to say thank you.

“Our students thanked them with a dance with footloose,” said Fryer.

“It was all smiles as the students headed back to class, most of them were sporting their new shoes.

“Today is a big something good day for our school.,” said Fryer.

Operation warm and Thomas does this all over the country.

Visit the official website for information about the program or to get support your school or nonprofit group.