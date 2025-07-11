Art meets antiques: A weekend of creativity and competition

10 local artists select items within the 3 Strands Vintage Antique Mall and create art exhibits for a local homeless charity.

By: Mike Glover

This weekend, art will meet antiques as 10 artists create and compete for a good cause.

Artist Bob Palmer had an idea that would challenge the creativity of local artists, and when he stumbled upon 3 Strands Vintage Antique Mall, he knew it was the perfect space for artists to create.

“There’s 35 thousand square feet. We have one hundred plus vendors that actually rent out space,” said Cindy Gardener, owner of 3 Strands Vintage Antique Mall.

“There’s some good stuff in here to create with,” said Artist Bob Palmer, creator of the Artist, Antiques, and that A-Ha moment event.

“They’re going to set up stations, and they’re going to be finding things, curating things from our vendors and making art projects,” said Gardener.

Artists are already going through, finding anything that they can use to create and inspire.

“It is a competition. The public gets to vote on their first, second, and third place,” said Palmer.

“It’s a little bit scary for some artist to create in front of the public, but, that’s ok,” said Palmer.

Ten artists will be set up inside and outside the mall during mall working hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., creating whatever inspires them, all for a good cause.

“It’s called GUUM, which stands for Grace United Urban Ministries, it’s a ministry that works with the homeless,” said Palmer.

There will also be food trucks and a live band, and fun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 3 Strands Vintage Antique Mall is located at 4848 Northwest Expressway. For more information, visit their Facebook page 3 Strands Vintage Antique Mall.