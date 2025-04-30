Could we see Red River Rivalry softball at the Cotton Bowl?

OU Sooners head softball coach Patty Gasso says she's open to the idea of playing at the Cotton Bowl.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

An out-of-the-box idea is getting the support of Sooner Softball head coach Patty Gasso.

Over the weekend, the idea was floated to have a softball game in a football stadium.

Texas head coach Mike White took it a step further, saying, "Let's play in the Cotton Bowl."

Gasso responded that she loved the idea.

The idea comes after Stanford and California broke college softball's single-game attendance record last week, when 13,000 fans packed into Stanford's football stadium.

That number broke the previous record set at the Women's College World Series last May with over 12,000 fans.

Gasso says Ohio State has also reached out about playing in the Horseshoe, but that she is open to all ideas to grow the sport.