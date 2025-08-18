David Payne's Monday evening forecast

Monday, August 18th 2025, 5:20 pm
Meteorologist David Payne is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your Monday evening forecast.
Chief Meteorologist David Payne joined News 9 in 2013, and you can catch his forecasts weekdays at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. & 10 p.m. A fourth-generation Oklahoman, David is a native of Guthrie and Edmond, and he graduated from the University of Oklahoma. He’s also an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist, but protecting and warning his fellow Oklahomans is far more important to him than receiving recognition.
August 18th, 2025
August 19th, 2025
August 19th, 2025
August 19th, 2025
August 19th, 2025
August 19th, 2025