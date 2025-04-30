In-depth look: Trump's promises made, promises kept in first 100 days

Trump's second term's first 100 days: over 140 executive orders signed, according to the American Presidency Project. PolitiFact tracks fulfillment of 75 campaign promises.

By: Alex Cameron

Without question, the first 100 days of Donald Trump' second term in office have been busy. According to reports, he has signed more than 140 executive orders. The American Presidency Project says he has signed more executive orders in his first 100 days in office, in his second term, than any other president in US history.

Trump's supporters, including the Oklahoma congressional delegation, feel there are four words that best sum up these first 100 days: "Promises made, promises kept."

The Poynter Institute's PolitiFact, a nonpartisan fact-checking website, is tracking 75 campaign promises Trump made during the 2024 presidential campaign. Of those 75 campaign promises, PolitiFact says, so far, 6 have been kept, 0 have been compromised on, 1 has been broken (ending the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours), 4 are stalled, and 23 are "in the works." 41, therefore, have not been acted on at all yet.

Here is the status of what PolitiFact describes as Trump's top 5 promises:

1. Carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

PolitiFact puts the status of keeping this promise as "in the works," saying the administration has been touting success, but after sharing early numbers of immigration arrests and detentions, has provided little follow-up data. The administration is "enforcing policies and making agreements to increase deportations; whether it will amount to the largest deportation operation in U.S. history remains to be seen."

2. Add a tariff of 10% to 20% to all non-domestic goods sold in America.

PolitiFact rates this as a "promise kept." On April 2, Trump announced a minimum 10% tariff on every nation, with some countries having higher than 10%, effective April 5. Days later, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the country-by-country tariff levels, but said he would keep the 10% baseline tariffs in place. As PolitiFact notes, it's unclear how long the 10% baseline tariff will be in place. At an April 10 Cabinet meeting, Trump said, "Everybody wants to come and make a deal, and we're working with a lot of different countries, and it's all going to work out very well."

3. Provide a middle-class, upper-class, lower-class, business-class big tax cut.

PolitiFact hasn't rated this promise yet. Trump has made clear he intends to keep this promise, but he will need Congress to pass major reconciliation legislation this year for that to happen. He is pushing Republican leadership to make it happen, but this will be a challenge.

4. Pardon people convicted of crimes related to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

This is a promise kept. In fact, this was one of the first promises Trump delivered on. Hours after being sworn in, he granted clemency to about 1,500 defendants who had been convicted of crimes related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Among those who received clemency are people who were convicted of violent and serious crimes, including assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.

5. Save TikTok.

PolitiFact rates this as "in the works." Before taking office, Trump promised to "save" the video app that's used by 170 million Americans. In 2024, Congress passed a law that required TikTok to divest from its Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, or be cut off from U.S. app-hosting stores. Despite lengthy legal wrangling, when ByteDance failed to cut ties with TikTok by Jan. 19, the deadline set by Congress, the app was effectively banned in the U.S. Trump announced April 4, the day before a looming potential TikTok shutdown, that he will sign a second executive order to enact another 75-day pause on a TikTok ban. The order means the Trump administration will continue not to enforce the 2024 legislation passed by a bipartisan Congress and signed by President Joe Biden that would eventually ban TikTok unless it is sold to a U.S. company.