Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 15 cases of Measles, including in vaccinated person

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported a total of 15 Measles cases in the state, with one in a vaccinated person.

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 10:35 am

By: Summer Miller


OKLAHOMA -

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has updated it's Measles case count to 15, with one reported case in a vaccinated person.

As of Tuesday, 12 cases are confirmed and 3 are ruled probable.

A probable case means a person is showing symptoms while waiting for a test confirmation.

In the latest update from OSDH, the department says it reported its first Measles case in a vaccinated person in 2025.

"It takes the body about 14 days after vaccination to develop immunity to measles, so people aren’t considered vaccinated until that 14-day period has passed," OSDH said. "The vaccine must be given at least 35 days before symptom onset to account for the 21-day incubation and 14-day period required to develop immunity post-vaccine."

To view the department's update on Measles, click here.
