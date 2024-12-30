Multiple People Displaced From SE Oklahoma City Home Due To Fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Monday morning at a southeast Oklahoma City home, authorities say.

By: News 9

A fire that happened Monday morning has resulted in the displacement of at least seven people in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a residence near Southeast 48th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters said they were able to ventilate the structure and put out the fire.

OKCFD said seven people living inside the home must now find other accommodations.

Firefighters said a space heater was the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries.