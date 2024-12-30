Multiple People Displaced From SE Oklahoma City Home Due To Fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze Monday morning at a southeast Oklahoma City home, authorities say.

Monday, December 30th 2024, 9:54 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A fire that happened Monday morning has resulted in the displacement of at least seven people in Oklahoma City, firefighters say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a residence near Southeast 48th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters said they were able to ventilate the structure and put out the fire.

OKCFD said seven people living inside the home must now find other accommodations.

Firefighters said a space heater was the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 30th, 2024

December 8th, 2024

November 20th, 2024

November 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 30th, 2024

December 30th, 2024

December 30th, 2024

December 30th, 2024