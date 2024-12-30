Silver Alert: 77-Year-Old Judy Taylor

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Judy Taylor.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Judy Taylor.

Taylor was last seen on Sunday driving south on Interstate 35 in the Norman area.

She is about five-foot-four and weighs about 225 pounds.

Taylor suffers from dementia.

Any person with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.