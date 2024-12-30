Silver Alert: 77-Year-Old Judy Taylor

Sunday, December 29th 2024, 10:02 pm
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Judy Taylor.
Taylor was last seen on Sunday driving south on Interstate 35 in the Norman area.
She is about five-foot-four and weighs about 225 pounds.
Taylor suffers from dementia.
Any person with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.
