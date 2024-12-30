Silver Alert: 77-Year-Old Judy Taylor

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Judy Taylor.

Sunday, December 29th 2024, 10:02 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Judy Taylor.

Taylor was last seen on Sunday driving south on Interstate 35 in the Norman area.

She is about five-foot-four and weighs about 225 pounds.

Taylor suffers from dementia.

Any person with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 29th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 26th, 2024

December 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

December 30th, 2024

December 30th, 2024

December 30th, 2024

December 30th, 2024