Firefighter Injured By Dog Bite While Responding To NW OKC House Fire

A firefighter is injured after being bit by a dog while responding to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Sunday, December 29th 2024, 7:27 pm

By: News 9


A firefighter is injured after being bit by a dog while responding to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Authorities say they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the backside of the house. The fire has since been extinguished.

No one living in the house was injured, according to authorities.

The injured firefighter is receiving treatment for the dog bite, authorities say.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries has not been released.
