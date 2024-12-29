1 In Custody Following SW OKC Drive-By Shooting

A suspect is in custody following a drive-by shooting early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

A suspect is in custody following a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. when a homeowner returned home to find windows shattered and bullet holes in the residence.

No one was in the house at the time of the shooting, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Police say the homeowner called 911 and told police they knew the suspect, who was believed to be in the Moore area but frequently visited Norman.

OCPD officials contacted Norman police for assistance. Norman police later helped find and arrest the suspect near 12th Avenue and Alameda Street.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing