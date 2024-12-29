Yukon High School Band Heads To London For New Year's Day Parade

The Pride of Yukon Band and Color Guard are heading to London for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in the New Year's Day Parade.

By: News 9, Cameron Joiner

The Yukon High School community gathered Saturday morning to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Pride of Yukon Band, as they set off for London's New Year's Day Parade.

Four buses departed from Yukon High School, taking band and color guard members across the pond for the nationally televised event.

The Pride of Yukon Band is no stranger to performing at football games and competitions, but this trip marks their biggest stage yet.

“I’ve been doing it since seventh grade, so quite a few seasons,” said Kamryn Geis.

Geis, a senior color guard member, recalled the excitement she and her teammates felt when they first heard about the opportunity.

“I remember freshman year, one of our directors mentioned, London, and we were all so excited, and it did not feel real until they were like, okay, we’re actually going to London next year,” Geis said.

Geis, along with her teammates, will march in the parade on New Year's Day. She said she would be nervous, but the excitement was overwhelming.

“I’m definitely going to be nervous. Hopefully, I don’t drop my flag. But I’m definitely, definitely excited it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Geis said.

Her mother, Dana Geis, joined her on the trip, sharing in the pride of the moment.

“Yes. I’m a proud color guard mom,” Dana Geis said.

Dozens of other proud parents and family members lined the street Saturday morning to send the students off.

“I’m typically not a crier, but this is also my child, my youngest’s, senior year. So, I think it’s going to kind of have a little, you know, mist in the eyes because this is pretty awesome,” Dana Geis said.

For the students, it’s a high school highlight they will always remember.

“It’s definitely a highlight of high school,” said one band member. “And I’m really grateful to be a part of it.”

You can watch the Yukon Band in the London New Year's Day Parade at noon on Jan. 1, HERE