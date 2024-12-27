3 Injured In NE OKC Crash

Three people are injured following a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Authorities say three people have been transported to the hospital following a crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities say this crash happened near North Kelly Avenue and Northeast 63rd Street.

Authorities say two cars were involved in this crash. A mom, dad, and child were in the first car. One person was in the second vehicle.

The dad was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. The mom and child were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the second car was not injured.

Investigators say this area is blocked off while they work to find the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.