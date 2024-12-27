2 In Custody After House Fire In Valley Brook

Authorities are working to put out a house fire in Valley Brook.

By: News 9

Two people are in custody following a house fire in Valley Brook according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the fire is related to a domestic incident between a man and a woman.

According to authorities, the man set the house on fire while the woman, who suffers from mental health issues, was outside in the backyard.

Police say both individuals were arrested at the scene.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.