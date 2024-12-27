Thunder Thursday: OKC Thunder Blood Drives

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Our Blood Institute are teaming up for their annual holiday blood drive, offering incentives like game tickets to encourage donations during a critical time of year.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder is partnering with Our Blood Institute (OBI) for its annual holiday blood drive.

This marks the sixth year the Thunder has teamed up with OBI to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

"One of our community pillars is health and wellness," said Landis Tindell, OKC Thunder spokesperson. "So what better way than to work with OBI and get the word out about donating blood?"

Those who donate will receive a Thunder T-shirt and a ticket to a game.

On Friday, OBI and the Thunder will host blood drives at the Riverwind Casino and the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

Jacklyn Chappell with OBI emphasized the importance of donating blood during the holiday season.

"This is a time we definitely struggle," said Chappell. "We've had to go on emergency appeal the last two years in a row right after the new year because we haven't had enough donors come in during the holidays."

As an added incentive, those who donate blood on New Year's Eve will receive tickets to the Thunder’s game against the Timberwolves that evening.

