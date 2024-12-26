Armed Forces Bowl Primer: OU Vs. Navy

Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC) will make its first-ever Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl appearance when it faces Navy (9-3, 7-2 American) on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. OU will be the designated visiting team and will wear its crimson jerseys.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC) will make its first-ever Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl appearance when it faces Navy (9-3, 7-2 American) on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN with Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia and Morgan Uber announcing. OU will be the designated visiting team and will wear its crimson jerseys.

• This marks Oklahoma's 58th bowl appearance, fourth most nationally. Thirty-nine of those 58 have come in bowls that comprise the current New Year's Six (Orange [20], Sugar [8], Fiesta [5], Cotton [3], Rose [2] and Peach [1]). The 39 does not include OU's BCS Championship Game appearance against Florida on Jan. 9, 2009.

• OU is making its 26th consecutive bowl appearance, by far the longest streak in school history (the previous record was eight from the 1975-82 seasons under Barry Switzer). Beginning in Bob Stoops' 1999 debut season as head coach, it is the second-longest active streak in the nation (Georgia; 28).

• The Sooners own a 31-25-1 (.553) bowl record. Their 31 wins were tied for the fourth most nationally entering this bowl season.

• An Oklahoma victory over Navy would clinch the Sooners' 25th winning season in the last 26 years. OU's only non-winning season since 1999 came in 2022 (6-7). Boise State is the only program with winning seasons every year from 1999-2024.

• Oklahoma has played a nation-high-tying six games this season against teams in the top 25 of the final CFP rankings, and eight of OU's 2024 foes were ranked in the AP poll at some point. Not including Navy, the Sooners' FBS opponents this season own a combined 86-48 (.642) record. OU's eight SEC opponents are an aggregate 70-27 (.722).

• Since the end of World War II (1946 season to present), OU has led all programs with 706 wins (28 more than Alabama, the program with the next most). Navy is tied for 68th with 413 wins during the same span.

• The 2024 season marks the 130th in OU football history. The Sooners lead the nation with their 50 all-time conference championships, 27 11-plus-win seasons (tied), 33 AP top-five finishes and five No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks (tied). They rank second with their seven Heisman Trophy winners (tied), third with seven AP national championships, their 101 weeks as the AP's No. 1 team and 431 total weeks in the AP Top 5, and fourth with their 58 bowl appearances, 31 bowl wins (tied) and 417 NFL Draft picks.