Silver Alert: 67 Year-Old Diane M Sullivan

A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Diane M Sullivan who was last seen in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

A Silver Alert has been issued for 67-year-old Diane M Sullivan, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sullivan was last known to be on foot in Oklahoma City.

She is around 5 foot 7 inches and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue, white, and orange jacket, blue jeans and possibly red slippers.

Sullivan suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information related to the Silver Alert should call 911.