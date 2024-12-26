Oklahoma Tire Expert Shares Tips For Safe Winter Driving

As temperatures drop, tire experts advise checking the tread depth and possibly replacing tires to drive safely this winter.

By: Addie Crawford

Oklahoma City metro tire experts are urging drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for winter weather.

The Effects Of Cold Weather

At 45 degrees and below, tires can start to lose traction and gripping capabilities, according to Discount Tire technicians.

"The less tread you have, the more it's going to take you to stop," said Discount Tire's Tyler Welbourn. "It can get dangerous."

Technicians believe that anytime the temperature drops by 10 degrees, then your car will lose one pound of air pressure resulting in the light coming on the dashboard.

When to replace

It varies between every driver depending on their habits, but Discount Tire technicians recommend replacing tires at least every 6 years.

Cold weather can stiffen and damage wiper blades resulting in impaired driving with sleet conditions so those should be replaced every 6 months.

What you can do at home

Discount Tire has a simple and free way for drivers to see if it's time for a new set of tires.

"Take a penny and turn it upside down," said Welbourn. "If you can see all of Lincoln's head then it's time for a replacement."