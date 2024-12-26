How A Goldsby Girl’s Positive Attitude Helps Her Overcome A Rare Condition

10-year-old Vivian Bodenhamer from Goldsby, Oklahoma, battles a rare health condition with a positive attitude, and she spent this Christmas at home, thanks to Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health.

By: Jordan Fremstad

A little girl from Goldsby with a rare disorder spent this Christmas at home with her family thanks to Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. On the other hand, her positive attitude helps her overcome this life-threatening condition.

Meet 10-year-old Vivian Bodenhamer

At the Bodenhamer household, a game of cards has a way of revealing one’s personality. Vivian Bodenhamer is the life of the party in her family.

“Very much,” said Miranda Bodenhamer, Vivian’s mom. “She jokes all the time that she’s the favorite child. We tease a lot. Mainly at my expense.”

Vivian loves being a kid. She is what one would expect from a fifth grader.

“I like to go over to a friend’s house, play Barbies,” Vivian said. “I like to make friendship bracelets with her.”

Vivan’s rare and difficult health journey

Vivian’s life plays by a different set of rules.

“We didn’t realize until she was about six weeks old,” Bodenhamer said.

It’s an unfair game that requires some accessories that keep her alive.

“Let's just say it’s not a hairpin,” said Vivian, with plenty of sarcasm. “I’m used to it.”

Vivian was born with a rare condition called chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction. In basic terms, her digestive system’s muscles don’t work the way they should. Vivian has been through multiple surgeries.

Meet OU Health pediatric surgeon Dr. Jeremy Johnson

Dr. Jeremy Johnson has been with Vivian since her journey began at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health.

“I lose track of how fast she’s growing up,” Johnson said.

Johnson helped perform Vivan’s latest surgery called an ileostomy which makes it easier for her to digest food.

“It helps a lot with going to the bathroom and stuff like that,” Vivian said.

Last year, Vivian’s condition dealt another wildcard. It was the day after her ileostomy and Johnson had to reoperate.

“Her bowel perforated the next day, and she went septic,” Bodenhamer said. “He saved her life that day.”

Vivian lives through an intravenous or an IV, and nutrients are fed into her bloodstream.

“She is the queen of the rally,” Bodenhamer said.

Vivian’s positive spirit

Johnson said the best medicine is Vivian’s attitude. Vivian said there is no other way to approach her life.

“If you don’t have a positive attitude, then it will be much harder to recover,” she said.

Vivian sets the example of how her family lives today.

“To have hope that everything will work out,” Bodenhamer said. “You never know the battles somebody’s facing. it doesn’t cost anything to just be kind.”

In life, people don’t get to choose the cards in their hands, but Vivian won’t complain. She'll tell just say – ‘game on.’

“You gotta play the hand you're dealt,” Johnson said. “She’s playing her hand really well.”

Vivian just lives her life with a mischievous, infectious smile, and a high-energy persona.

“When I'm off the clock from the hospital, it’s my time to be a kid,” Vivian said. “It’s my time to shine.”