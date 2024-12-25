Experts Offer Advice On Spotting And Addressing Domestic Violence During The Holidays

Experts warn domestic violence may rise during the holidays and offer tips on recognizing signs, creating safety plans, and seeking help.

By: Alexis Young, News 9

Advocates warn that domestic violence often increases during the holidays due to financial and family stress.

Trauma therapists say signs of abuse can include isolation, lack of communication, and heightened anxiety.

Experts encourage reaching out to loved ones if you suspect they may be at risk.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) suggests starting with supportive questions like, “How are things going in the relationship? Are you feeling safe? Is there anything I can do to support you?”

Lauren Torkleson, a therapist with DVIS, says is important to create a safety plan.

“Maybe if you text me and say, ‘Looks like it’s going to rain today,’ I know that means I need to call the police for you or, ‘I need to go to the store and get bread,’ that means I need to come pick you up,” Torkleson said.

For those experiencing domestic violence, resources are available. A 24-hour hotline is open to provide assistance, and advocates stress that leaving an abuser can be difficult, but support is always available.

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is: 1-800-799-7233.