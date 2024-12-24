Tree Of Love: How OKC Mercy Health Raises Money So Everyone Gets The Care They Need

For many cancer patients – their illness is one battle. The financial barrier adds insult to injury. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly half of cancer patients rack up severe medical debt.

By: News 9, Jordan Fremstad

-

For many cancer patients – their illness is one battle. The financial barrier adds insult to injury. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly half of cancer patients rack up severe medical debt.

Many people refuse treatment because they can’t afford it. Mercy Health in OKC tries to prevent that from happening.

Meet Cancer Survivor Cathy Leichter

“Cancer’s not just a, ‘You go you have chemo, or you have radiation,’” said Cathy Leichter, a breast cancer survivor. “It’s not something that’s a quick fix. Cancer is tough. I'm fortunate that I had a lot of support."

The Mercy Coletta Cancer Center is where Leichter fought her battle and won. Now she fights for others.

“They’re not survivors, their thrivers,” Leichter said. “This is our third year to have the Tree of Life.”

The Tree of Love (Life)

People donate money to the Mercy Health Foundation to place poinsettias on the Tree of Love in honor or memory of loved ones. The money raised pays for care people can’t afford. Leichter donates in memory of her two aunts who passed away from cancer.

Oklahoma’s low health insurance rates

The Tree of Love cares for the financial burden placed on many Oklahoma families. Oklahoma ranks near the bottom for people who have limited insurance or no insurance at all.

“I got to witness women in the waiting areas who were worried about their treatment - how much their insurance was going to pay,” Leichter said.

How the season of giving saves lives

Leichter helps organize the Tree of Love.

“Help fill in that gap,” she said.

She finally got to meet someone who needed this tree.

“It happened to be a friend of mine,” Leichter said.

Her friend Sandra has a rare form of Lupus. A condition that requires expensive shots for more than a year.

“Her outcome was not looking real positive,” Leichter said. “I don’t know any of us who could sustain a four-thousand-dollar medical bill every month.”

Sandra had refused treatment until the community’s generosity planted another option for her.

“She said, ‘I can’t afford half of a shot.’ [I said] this is paid for,” Leichter said. “She said, ‘This gave me back my life.’ We call it the tree of love. I call it the tree of life sometimes because that’s what it gave her.”

Leichter said she believes in the spirit of the holiday season. She said gifts from the heart stand tall for those who continue their health fight.

“I don’t even know how to say how important giving is,” Leichter said. “It’s the giving that counts because it is going to go and help someone.”

How the OKC metro community can help

Anyone can donate to the Tree of Love online or by calling (405) 486-8775.