Woman Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In SE OKC

By: News 9

A woman was hit by a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City Monday night, police say.

Police say that an adult female was walking in the middle of the roadway on Southeast 40th Street near South Bryant Avenue wearing dark clothing and was struck by a vehicle.

Police say that she was transported to a local hospital where as of last update, she remains in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.