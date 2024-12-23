Lights On Rockwood: Giving Joy And Giving Back To Community

It’s Christmas time and as you drive through neighborhoods, there are some really cool light displays, and then there are the “Lights on Rockwood”.

By: News 9, Mike Glover

“Well, it all started in 2016, and it just kept building and building and building,” said Brandon Davis, creator of “Lights on Rockwood”.

Building into countless lights all animated to music. But this is no weekend project.

“Usually about the first week of September is when the lights start going up just to be done by, close to Thanksgiving,” said Davis.

But Davis admits he’s planning and working pretty much all year long in some form or fashion. And not surprisingly each year attracts more visitors.

“So just this last weekend we had one of the busiest weekends we’ve had ever since we’ve started. And we were just saying we are going to have to start recruiting some help if it is going to be this busy, just directing traffic,” said Davis.

The neighbors approve of all the excitement and the Davis family tries to keep things respectful.

“You know we’re not blocking driveways, and we’re keeping our headlights off, and we’re keeping our radios at a reasonable level,” said Davis.

The family typically comes out to greet guests and answer any questions.

“I think we lost our voice that night because of all the foot traffic that we had, I mean we never stop talking,” said Brandon’s wife, Abigail Davis.

Over the years, many guests have offered donations to the family, but that’s not something they want to do.

“And we were like, why don’t we take u a form of donation for the infant crises services,” said Davis.

The family is asking visitors who want to give back to bring a package of diapers any amount, any size.

“That’s why we do it, it’s for everyone else,” said Abigail Davis.

The light display is from 6 to 9 pm and will be up through December 31. The address is 1300 Rockwood Dr. in Edmond.