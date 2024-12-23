Mindful Monday: New Year's Goals

As 2025 approaches, the News 9 team is learning more about focusing on mental health with Calm Waters Clinical Director Heather Gaglio.

With 2025 just around the corner, many of us are already thinking of our goals for next year.

On Mindful Monday, we're sharing ways to make mental health your priority heading into the New Year.

Joining the News 9 team on Monday morning is Calm Waters Clinical Director Heather Gaglio.

Q: So many folks have goals that they want to tackle, how can we, in a step-by-step process, make mental health a priority next year?

Gaglio: "Often we're so focused on physical health. Exercise and weight loss, those things are wonderful and great. We also want to make sure we're taking care of our whole self, which means our mental health. A lot of times that means priority, making it a priority, making it a habit each and every day. It can be small things, like maybe starting a gratitude journal or practicing mindfulness, or honestly, getting to bed on time [and] getting enough sleep. It's hard. It's so hard with everything going on, but also relationships, making sure we have that work-life balance, that we are connecting with people who energize us, who make us feel good, and setting boundaries for people who maybe don't. Maybe it's 30 minutes for a phone call here and there, maybe it's every Wednesday I call my best friend to catch up, but it's these small things that we can do to really bring us joy and hope and that can bring us strength in our mental health as well."

Q: Explain the gratitude journal, why does that help?

Gaglio: "Gratitude journals really focus on the positive, which we never want to go into, like that toxic positivity we hear about, but we also sometimes overlook some really good things that we should be proud of that we're doing, or that the good things that are happening around us. A gratitude journal is just a quick note in a journal, maybe something that you were proud of yourself today, or something that you're grateful for that happened in that day. So, it really changes the way the mind is working, rather than going to that negative."

Q: What about setting healthy boundaries?

Gaglio: "We find ourselves in situations that maybe we don't have control over, but finding those things, those times that we do have control over a situation, and where can I say no. Maybe I don't have the energy to go to that party, maybe I don't have the energy to put into this relationship like I once did, and that's OK. Sometimes it's hard to give ourselves permission, but making sure that what we're doing is what's best for us."

Q: I love how you said also to normalize seeking help, there shouldn't be this stigma attached to it anymore, but how can we normalize it?

Gaglio: "Talking about it. Let's talk about the things that we need help with, whether that be with our partners, our friends, or a mental health professional. There are so many wonderful organizations in our community that want to help, that are offering help. At Calm Waters, we offer support for those who have had a loved one die, or maybe who have an anticipated death due to a terminal illness, and that's one place that you can go, but there are so many partner organizations in the community that want to help."

Q: What about someone watching at home saying 'I know I need to speak to my loved one and try to get them to open up.' What's a conversation starter to even get that going?

Gaglio: "Setting the tone initially, I think that that's a wonderful way to bring it up, but also schedule a time. Nobody wants to be caught off guard with a really hard conversation, so a gentle tone and saying 'Hey, I have some things I'd like to talk about in our relationship, do you think we can do that later?' So that way they're not caught off guard, they can prepare, and emotions can hopefully be reduced."